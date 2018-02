ಮೋದಿ ಅಕ್ಕಪಕ್ಕ ಇರುವವರೇ ಜೈಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ ಬಂದವರು: ಶರಣ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Rahul Gandhi will address rally in Jevargi on February 12 and will visit Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah and Sharana Basaveshwar mutt on February 13. said district development minister Sharan prakash patil on Saturday.