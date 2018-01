ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯ ಉನ್ನತ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ ಮೂರ್ತಿ ಅಳಿಯ

International

British Prime Minister Theresa May has reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries on Monday. In this reshuffle Indian-origin lawmaker Rishi Sunak appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Mr Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.