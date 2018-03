ರಷ್ಯಾ ಶಾಪಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭೀಕರ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಅವಘಡ: 37 ಸಾವು

International

37 people were killed in a massive fire that engulfed Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo in Siberia on Sunday. The fire started on the fourth floor and consumed an area of about 1,600 square meters. It is yet to be ascertained as to what caused the fire. An investigation has been launched by the Russian authorities.