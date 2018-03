ಆರು ವರ್ಷದ ನಂತರ ಸ್ವದೇಶ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತೆ ಮಲಾಲ

International

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzaiarrived in Pakistan late Wednesday night, after spending about six years abroad. During her stay in Pakistan, the 20-year-old, is likely to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other important figures.