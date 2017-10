ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಇಂದು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಿಂದ ದೂರ ಉಳಿದಿರೋದ್ಯಾಕೆ?!

International

Trupti Hegde

#WomenBoycottTwitter What will be the result? Its useless protest. Instead stop using twitter forever but that won't happened hahaha

Do you really think boycotting social media by some ladies can actually help reducing violence ? Get some brains. #WomenBoycottTwitter

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s

#WomenBoycottTwitter Friday, October 13th. In solidarity w @rosemcgowan and all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support. https://t.co/G0my9EyKpQ

English summary

Actors and activists are calling for users to boycott Twitter for a day after the service suspended to American Actress, director, producer and singer Rose McGowan for violating its terms and policies. #WomenBoycottTwitter becoming a trending hashtag now.