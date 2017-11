ವೈರಲ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋ : ಮುಗ್ಧ ಮಗುವಿನ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆ

International

Trupti Hegde

The little boy, in an earthquake hit area, brings his friend saying "you didn't give her food." via @Frau_Fledermaus #IranEarthquake pic.twitter.com/XjAgz8GGeM

English summary

Video of a little boy, who was asking food to his friend becomes viral in twitter now. The boy was rescued in an earthquake, which occured on Nov 12th in Iran and Iraq border. 7.3 magnitude earthquake kills more than 540 people.