ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಳಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ, ಬಾಲಕನ ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು

International

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a hen in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a media report said Tuesday. Mansab Ali, a resident of Jalapur Bhatian police station Hafizabad, told police that his neighbour Ansar Hussain “abducted” his hen and “raped” it.