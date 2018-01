ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಕಲಹ: 2 ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ಬಲಿ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Friday were killed and several people injured in a clash between two factions of the party at Basanti village of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas. A large police force that rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, was also attacked with crude bombs being hurled at them and several shots fired.