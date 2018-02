ವೈರಲ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಗೂಂಡಾಗಳಿಗೆ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿ ಪತಿಯನ್ನು ಉಳಿಸಿದ ಪತ್ನಿ!

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH Man attacked by unknown assailants is saved by gun toting wife in Lucknow district's Kakori. Police begin investigation (4.2.18) pic.twitter.com/7bfp9600WN

English summary

Viral video: Man attacked by unknown assailants is saved by gun toting wife in Lucknow district's Kakori in Uttar pradesh. Police begin investigation