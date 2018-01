ಉ.ಪ್ರ: ಅಪ್ರಾಪ್ತೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಎಸಗಿದ ಓರ್ವ ಆರೋಪಿ ಬಂಧನ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Police have arrested one youth in connection with the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagardistrict's Budhana town. "The incident came to light on January 5, when the minor along with her younger brother had gone out of the house to run some errands. Two youths, living nearby, then dragged both the brother and sister into a house and committed the crime at gunpoint," said Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahdev on Jan 9th.