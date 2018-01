ಲಕ್ನೋ ಮಸೀದಿಗೆ ಕೇಸರಿ ಬಣ್ಣ: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಿಪಕ್ಷ ಕಿಡಿ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

A controversy started after an Exterior walls of Haj House in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh painted saffron. There is no need for controversy in such things, saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, the building looks beautiful. Opposition has no big issues against us so they raise inconsequential things: Mohsin Raza,UP Minister on Haj House painted saffron said.