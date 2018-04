ಉನ್ನಾವೋ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ಥೆ ಬಿಚ್ಚಿಟ್ಟ ಆ ಕರಾಳ ದಿನದ ನೆನಪು...

India

Unnao rape case victim tells her story, blames accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The Uttar Pradesh government on April 12th handed over the Unnao rape case, wherein Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is prime accused, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).