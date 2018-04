ಉನ್ನಾವೋ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಆರೋಪಿಗೆ 'ಮಾನನೀಯ' ಎಂದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್!

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

A joint press conference of Uttar PradeshDirector General of Police (DGP) OP Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumarover the Unnao rape case on Thursday, ruffled some feathers among the media persons after the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was referred to as 'mananiye' (honourable).