ಮೇವು ಹಗರಣ ಬಯಲಿಗೆಳೆದ 'ಹೀರೋ' ಬಿಸ್ವಾಸ್

India

Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Thanks to Dr. Upendra Nath Biswas (U.N. Biswas), the then CBI joint director, who investigated and cracked multi crore fodder scam in Bihar. Now, the kingpin of the scam Lalu Prasad Yadav, former CM of Bihar, has been convicted and arrested on 30th September, 2013.