ಕಾಂಚಿಪುರಂನಲ್ಲಿಂದು ಕಂಚೀಶ್ರೀಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಂತಿಮ ವಿದಾಯ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Scores of people gathered here to pay their last respects to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, who passed away on Wednesday(Feb 28). The body of the pontiff will remain for public viewing until 7:30 a.m. today, following which rituals will begin at around 8 a.m.