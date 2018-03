ಇಂದು ವಿಶ್ವ ಹೆಡ್ ಇಂಜ್ಯುರಿ ಡೇ: ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಲೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಹೊಣೆ!

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Today is world head injury awareness day. Please pay attention to safety of the head on all occasions. Best wishes to all organisations who have planned programs on this day.

English summary

The World Head Injury Awareness Day falls on March 20th every year and it looks at the number of people who suffer from a mild bump on their head to severe brain injury. The purpose of this day is to remind us on how we could reduce accidents and brain injuries if we are mindful.