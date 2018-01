ಸಲಿಂಗಕಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸಮ್ಮತಿ ನೀಡಲಿದೆಯಾ ಸುಪ್ರಿಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್?

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

The Supreme Court decided to reconsider whether Gay sex between consenting adults will be a criminal offence or not. After the apex court banned instant triple talaq, the LGBT activists urged the apex court to also take steps to decriminalise homosexuality. The issue of Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises homosexuality, is pending before the top court.