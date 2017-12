ಕೋಟಿ ಕೋಟಿ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್ ಖಾನ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಪಣೆ!

India

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed the biggest kept secret of film. The plot of the film is inspired from the 2014 hostage rescue operation that India pulled off to save the lives of 46 of its nurses held captive by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq.