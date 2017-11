ಪೆಪ್ಪರ್ ಸ್ಪ್ರೇ ಬಳಸಿ ಕಳ್ಳತನ, ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಇದು ಮಾಮೂಲಿ

India

Manjunatha

English summary

in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad Thieves using Pepper spray to rob people, today the chairman of a business management institute was robbed of a briefcase containing Rs 3 lakh in cash and documents by a gang of two robbers in Raj Nagar Gaziabad. Police say cases of Robing by using Pepper spray are Raising these days, department started Investigation it will end soon'.