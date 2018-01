ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಅತಿಥಿಗಳಾಗಿ 10 ಆಸಿಯಾನ್ ನಾಯಕರು

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

India is all set to celebrate it's 69th Republic Day this year. Celebrated every year since January 26, 1950, the Constitution of the country came into effect on this day. This year, the Republic Day parade will be even grander as all ASEAN leaders will be present during the celebrations.