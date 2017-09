ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ತಮಾಷೆಗೆ ಪುನಃ ಆಹಾರವಾದ ರಮ್ಯಾ ಅಲಿಯಾಸ್ ದಿವ್ಯ ಸ್ಪಂದನ

India

Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Congress Social Media head Ramya compares AICC VP Rahul Gandhi with former captain of team India M S Dhoni. Recently, in her FB post, Ramya uploaded a picture that said, ' Rahul and Dhoni were underrated by haters, now both have made a terrific come back'. Ramya's this post in Facebook is now talk of web town.