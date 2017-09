ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ನ ಕೋಣೆಯ ವಯಾಗ್ರ, ಹನಿಪ್ರೀತ್ ಳಾಗಿ ರಾಖಿ ಸಾವಂತ್

India

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The unstoppable Rakhi Sawant is shooting for her Honeypreet Insaan bio-pic in Delhi. Yes, believe it or ‘nuts’, Rakhi is indeed playing Honeypreet Insaan. A bit of a flurry to catch the bus considering the case is still so raw and the lady in question is on the run.