ಕರ್ಣಿ ಸೇನಾ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಕಾರರ ಹೇಡಿತನಕ್ಕೆ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆಯಾಗಬೇಡವೇ?

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Padmaavat row: Haryana police arrested 18 people of Karni Sena, who attacked a school bus in Gurgaon(Gurugram) on Jan 24th. Many people in the country demand coward Karni Sena goons should be charged with "attempt to murder" and not rioting!