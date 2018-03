ಮಗನ ಬಂಧನಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು ಚಿದಂಬರಂ!

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

In his petition, P Chidambaram has sought the Supreme Court's direction prohibiting the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) from continuing their "illegal investigations" and from acting in any manner "causing repeated harassment" to him and his family members, including his son. After that CBI swung into action by arresting Karti Chidambaram before the petition was heard by the top court.