ಹೀನಾಯವಾಗಿ ಸೋತ ಎಡಪಕ್ಷ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸಿಗೆ ನೆಟಿಜನ್ಸ್ ಗುದ್ದು

Sonia Gandhi - Hello.. Dr Batra? Dr Batra - I'm telling this for the last time.. we do hair treatment and not heir treatment.

This is what happened with congress in Tripura 😹 #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/I2B6H1ChOg

Now That The Left Goons Have Lost The #Tripura Elections, They Should Better Get Back To JNU And Focus On Completing Their Degree Chanting "EVMs Tere Tukdey Honge Inshallah Inshallah". 🙏🇮🇳 #TripuraElection2018 #TripuraResults #NorthEast2018

With Tripura win for BJP ; "Communist Party of Kerala"(We have no other Branches)

As the assembly election results started to pour in, the social media was filled with humour. The netizens were particularly harsh on the Congress which scored a duck in Tripura and Nagaland.