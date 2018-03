"ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯ ರಾಮಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಸೀದಿ ಇದ್ದಿದ್ದೇ ಸುಳ್ಳು!"

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati made a controversial statement over the long existing case over Ayodhya, stating that a mosque never existed at Lord Ram's birthplace. Shankaracharya further added that the structure demolished by right-wing activists in 1992 was a temple.