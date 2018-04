ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

India

Stressing on the fact that the protest was not a political one but a national issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the Centre to act against atrocities on women. Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra and other senior Congress leaders holding a midnight candlelight vigil to demand action in Unnao(UP) and Kathua(JK) rape cases.