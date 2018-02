2019ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ 215ಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಸೀಟು: ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ಅಂದಾಜು

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Met several people in last few days. Consensus amongst all - BJP getting less than 215 seats, unemployment biggest problem, youth worried abt its future, middle class very disenchanted wid BJP

English summary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed the middle class population is "disenchanted" with the BJP and the party will win less than 215 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.