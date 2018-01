ಹುತಾತ್ಮರ ದಿನ: ಅಹಿಂಸೆಯ ಪ್ರತಿಪಾದಕನಿಗೆ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ

India

Trupti Hegde

ಅಹಿಂಸಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಮಹತ್ವವನ್ನು ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಾರಿದ ಪೂಜ್ಯ ಬಾಪೂಜಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಪುಣ್ಯತಿಥಿಯಂದು ಅನಂತ ನಮನಗಳು. I bow to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. #MahatmaGandhi 's noble ideals inspire and motivate millions across the world. He is as relevant to the world now as he was during his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/8iYkJ0JZiz

Tributes to the father of the nation who helped India gain Independence without violence. We are always on our toes to achieve his vision of Ramarajya #MahatmasIndia #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/3LXu8abi7X

We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as dedication towards the nation.

On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind

English summary

30th January is observed as Martyrs' day in all over India. The date was chosen as it marks the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1948, by Nathuram Godse. Mahatma Gandhi who is one of the most important freedom fighters of India, who fought for independence through non violence. Here we mention couple of tweets on Martyrs day.