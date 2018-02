ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯ ಮನ್ ಕೀ ಬಾತ್ : ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ನೀಡಿದ ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯ ಸಲಹೆ!

India

Balaraj Tantry

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

PM seeks ideas for Mann ki Baat, Rahul suggests Nirav Modi, Rafale scams.Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Feb 21) reminded PM Modi about the Nirav Modi and Rafale scams and suggested that the latter should, instead of seeking suggestions for his Mann Ki Baat programme from the general public, speak on the above two scams.