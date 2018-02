ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ: ಶಾಲೆಯೆದುರಲ್ಲೇ ಯುವತಿಯ ಬರ್ಬರ ಹತ್ಯೆ

India

A 16-year-old girl was hacked to death with a sword outside her school at Kotma village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district. The incident came to light on Thursday, when the girl, who was studying in class 11 of an all girl's government school was attacked with a sword on her neck, where she died on the spot, said the police officials.