ಗೋ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಹೆಸರಲ್ಲಿಕೊಲೆ: ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 11 ಜನರಿಗೆ ಜೀವಾವಧಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ

India

Trupti Hegde



A court has sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of beating to death a person in Jharkhand for carrying beef. Alimuddin Ansari, 55 was beaten to death by a mob led by members of a gau raksha samithi.In all there were 12 accused in the case. The court convicted 11 of them on March 16. However in the case of the 12th accused, the court is yet to decide as it has been claimed that he was a minor at the time of the incident.