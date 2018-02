ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯಿಂದ ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ದಿನವೂ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Karan Nagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sECH5chjMJ

English summary

Jammu & Kashmir: Intermittent firing continues between security personnel and terrorists at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF personnel lost his life in the attack on CRPF camp yesterday(Feb 12th).