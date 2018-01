ಚಳಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ದೇಶಪ್ರೇಮ ಮೆರೆದ ಸೈನಿಕರಿಗೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಮಹಾಪುರ

India

हिमाद्रि तुंग श्रृंग से प्रबुद्ध शुद्ध भारती... #Himveers of #ITBP with #NationalFlag somewhere in the #Himalayas in minus 30 degrees at 18K ft #RepublicDay2018 #RepublicDayParade2018 pic.twitter.com/y6fQGYIqQz

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) today received praise after they posted a video showing their jawans marching on ice-laden Himalayas with National Flag on the occasion of 69th Republic Day.