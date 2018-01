ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಆಘಾತ: ಮೋದಿಗೆ ನ್ಯಾಪ್ಕಿನ್ ಕಳಿಸಿದ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು

India

We started campaign on 4th January. Women in rural areas can't spend Rs 100 on sanitary napkins. This situation discourages them from using sanitary napkins all the more. They end up falling prey to diseases. Free napkin, at least GST free napkins, must reach women: Preeti Joshi pic.twitter.com/cQoaWm2hD4

#MadhyaPradesh : A group of social workers in Gwalior start a campaign encouraging women to write down their views on menstrual hygiene on sanitary napkins to mark their protest against it being placed under 12% GST. pic.twitter.com/1SKIFiuErP

A group of social workers in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have started a campaign encouraging women to write down their views on menstrual hygiene on sanitary napkins to mark their protest against it being placed under 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). A campaign led by Preeti Joshi and Hari Mohan aims to get GST free sanitary napkins, reported ANI.