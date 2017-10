ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಮಾತಿನಂತೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿ: ಮೃತ್ಯುಂಜಯ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ

India

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

English summary

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar should give land to Kannadigas, as he told in 2014 Basavajaya Mrityunjaya swamiji of Koodala Sangama told to media in Baina Beech, Goa.