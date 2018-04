ಅರ್ಥ್ ಡೇ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ: ಭೂ ರಮೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರೀತಿಸಿ, ಉಳಿಸಿ

India

oi-Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

"The earth is what we all have in common." Day’s like #EarthDay are a gentle reminder to strengthen our resolve to make our mother earth a better place to live in. Let’s all contribute in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/LqNUS43ra2

@narendramodi Yamuna river which is our cultural heritage is like a sewage of it's entire 22 km stretch in Delhi. We need to clean that 22 km stretch. By doing that we can take it as a model for नमामि गंगे project . These project also lacks public participation. #EarthDay

English summary

Earth Day celebrated across the world. Take time out today and honour the Earth as we celebrate Earth Day today. Stop for a while take a look around, evaluate and see what wrongs have you done and what rights can you do to make Earth a better place to live in.