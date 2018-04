ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಗೆ ಶೀಘ್ರ ರೈಲುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಸಿಟಿವಿ ಅಳವಡಿಕೆ

India

oi-Nayana

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

The Government is committed towards the safety & security of Women passengers in trains. We have put in place 24x7 CCTV Surveillance, presence of Protection Force & Security Helpline to guard women against any unforeseen circumstance. pic.twitter.com/JHBIeMM3kk

English summary

Ministry of railways has said that there will be 24×7 surveillance in women coach of all trains as CCTV cameras have been installed. The ministry has tweeted in its official account.