ರೈಲು ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಜೀವ ಉಳಿಸಿದ ಪುಟಾಣಿಗಳ ಸಾಹಸಗಾಥೆ

MOST MULTIFACETED YOUNGEST GIRL



Adrika Goyal (DoB 18-7-2008), Morena, MP became the Most Multi-faceted Youngest girl, being felicitated many times in academics, sports, etc, Br. Ambassador of 'BB-BP' campaign, Black belt in Taekwondo and Gold Medal' in IEO as on Jan. 1, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Za5ji0I7bF