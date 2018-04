"ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಈಗ ಉಪವಾಸ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಂತರ ಸನ್ಯಾಸ, ಮುಂದೆ ವನವಾಸ"

India

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Commenting on the nationwide fast led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that it would result in the BJP’s sansyas in the Karnataka election. "The time for upvas (fasting) is over. The time for sanyaas from seat of power begins with a defeat in Karnataka and culminate in vanvaas in 2019," Surjewala told reporters.