ಪಾಟ್ನಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ತಪ್ಪಿ ಮಗುಚಿದ ಬಸ್: 7 ಜನ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

ಪಾಟ್ನಾ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 20: ಬಿಹಾರದ ಪಾಟ್ನಾದ ಕಂದಪ ಎಂಬ ಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ಬಳಿ ಬಸ್ ವೊಂದು ಮಗುಚಿಬಿದ್ದ ಪರಿಣಾಮ 7 ಜನ ಮೃತರಾದ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆ ನಡದೆದಿದೆ.

ಬಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರು ಮದುವೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಚಾಲಕ ಬಸ್ಸನ್ನು ಅತೀ ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ಓಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಚಾಲಕನ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ತಪ್ಪಿ ಬಸ್ಸು ಮಗುಚಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ 7 ಜನ ಮೃತರಾಗಿದ್ದು, 25 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Bihar: 7 killed in a bus accident

ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿರದ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಕುರಿತು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಲಭ್ಯವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಪ್ರಕರಣದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

accident, road accident, bus, bihar, patna, death, ಅಪಘಾತ, ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತ, ಬಸ್, ಬಿಹಾರ್, ಪಾಟ್ನಾ, ಸಾವು

English summary
Seven people were killed on Monday after a bus turned turtle in Patna's Kandap village. The bus was carrying passengers who were going to attend a wedding. Reportedly, the bus was in high speed due to which the driver lost the control and tuned turtle.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 7:24 [IST]
