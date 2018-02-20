ಪಾಟ್ನಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ತಪ್ಪಿ ಮಗುಚಿದ ಬಸ್: 7 ಜನ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

ಬಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರು ಮದುವೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಚಾಲಕ ಬಸ್ಸನ್ನು ಅತೀ ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ಓಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಚಾಲಕನ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ತಪ್ಪಿ ಬಸ್ಸು ಮಗುಚಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ 7 ಜನ ಮೃತರಾಗಿದ್ದು, 25 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿರದ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಕುರಿತು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಲಭ್ಯವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಪ್ರಕರಣದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Seven people were killed on Monday after a bus turned turtle in Patna's Kandap village. The bus was carrying passengers who were going to attend a wedding. Reportedly, the bus was in high speed due to which the driver lost the control and tuned turtle.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 7:24 [IST]