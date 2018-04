ಇಂದು ಭಾರತ್ ಬಂದ್: ಉತ್ತರ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ಷುಬ್ದ ವಾತಾವರಣ

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

#WATCH #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Clash between protesters and Police in Ranchi. Several people injured #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/nYc19J6oUu

English summary

Various Dalit organisations have called for a nationwide shutdown on April 2nd to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.