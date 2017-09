ಕ್ರಾಂತಿಕಿಡಿ ಭಗತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬ ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tributes to #ShaheedBhagatSingh . A freedom fighter & revolutionary who gave supreme sacrifice for his Motherland. We salute you.

Salute #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. Indians across the world will remain indebted to his sacrifice for the country.🙏🇮🇳

Tributes to #ShaheedBhagatSingh ji, great revolutionary on his birth anniversary.The nation will never forget his supreme sacrifice

CM @siddaramaiah pays tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter & martyr #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/0fvG0bh0kB

I bow to the brave Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti. His greatness and exemplary courage inspires generations of Indians.

English summary

I bow to the brave Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti. His greatness and exemplary courage inspires generations of Indians prime minister Narendra Modi has tweeted. Many Indian leaders remember Bhagat Singh On his birthday.