ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯ ಸರಯೂ ನದಿ ದಂಡೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಮನಸೆಳೆವ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಚಿತ್ರ

India

Trupti Hegde

Finally The glory of Ayodhya getting restored. Days are not far when Ayodhya will become most visited tourist place in Ind #DiwaliInAyodhya pic.twitter.com/U2pu3prVBZ

Some more mesmerising images of Ayodhya from the ghats of Saryu.. #DiwaliInAyodhya pic.twitter.com/sTlCXm0hJh

English summary

Banks of river Saryu lit up with lights & earthen lamps as part of Deepavali celebrations. This is the first Deepavali for Yogi Adithyanath after he became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Here are the few pictures of Ayodhya Deepavali.