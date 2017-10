ಆರುಷಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ:ಇಂದು ತೀರ್ಪು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಿರುವ ಅಲಹಾಬಾದ್ ಕೋರ್ಟ್

India

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Five years after 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj were found murdered, Special CBI Judge S Lal held Aarushi’s parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar guilty of murder and conspiracy. Nine years since the 2008 double murder that shook the nation, the Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on the conviction of the Talwars on Thursday.