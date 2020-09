ಚೀನಾ ಅಪಹರಿತ 5 ಮಂದಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರ ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರ

#HarKaDeshKeNaam #WeCare #ArunachalPradesh Good news #India ... By persistent efforts of #IndianArmy , 5 hunters of #UpperSubansiri , who crossed over #LAC on 2 Sept, will finally return on 12 Sept. #PLA will hand them over to #India in #Damai #China at 0930hrs morning. #LohitValley pic.twitter.com/FtyRaFLVXl

English summary

Five men, who went missing from villages near the border with China earlier this month, have been handed over to India by China's People's Liberation Army or PLA , army sources said this morning.