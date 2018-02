ಚಂದ್ರಬಾಬು ನಾಯ್ಡು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಜತೆ ಮೈತ್ರಿ ಮುರಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಏಕೆ?

Hyderabad

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Will the Telugu Desam Party snap ties with the BJP? This news has been doing the rounds ever since the Union Budget 2018 was presented last week and the TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu had expressed unhappiness over the allocation to Andhra Pradesh.