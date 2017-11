ಮಹದಾಯಿ ಹೋರಾಟ: ಜಗದೀಶ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್ ಮನೆ ಮುಂದೆ ಅನಿರ್ದಿಷ್ಟಾವಧಿ ಧರಣಿ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Women farmers in from Navalagunda and naragunda are protesting to implement Kalasa Banduri project. The protesters protesting infront of former chief minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar's houus in Hubballi from Nov.13th.