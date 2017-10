ಎಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ನಿ ಆಕಸ್ಮಿಕ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former CM H.D.Kumaraswamy house in Hubballi caught fire on October 3, 2017 night. Kumaraswamy has taken a house for rent to strengthen party in North Karnataka.