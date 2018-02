50 ನಿಮಿಷದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಂದ್ಯಗಿರಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟವೇರಿದ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರು!

Hassan

English summary

Former prime minister and JDS Supremo H.D.Deve Gowda climbed nearly 400 steps to reach the shrine of Lord Bahubali on the Vindhyagiri in Shravanabelagola, Hassan for the ongoing Mahamastakabhisheka. 84-year-old Deve Gowda climbed the hill barefoot with the help of security personnel and MLA C.N.Balakrishna.